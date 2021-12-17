Winifred “Winnie” Longo, 81, of Newport, RI, passed away on December 13, 2021 at Newport Hospital.

Born in Newport, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Eva (Gattuso) Irwin.

As a young woman, Winnie worked at the Newport Navy Exchange after she graduated from Rogers High School in Newport, RI. She loved finding out the latest fashion trends through fashion magazines and putting outfits together. She was very involved in the YMCA at Washington Square in Newport. She loved to socialize with her friends and worked hard at making sure the military personnel far away from home found a home here while they served their country. She was a great conversationalist and more importantly, a kind, compassionate, and thoughtful listener. She always knew what to say to put others at ease. In 1965, Winnie won “Miss Sweetheart” during their Valentines Dance.

After having children, Winnie worked for the Newport School Department making sure the students were taken care of, sometimes buying winter jackets for the students who didn’t have one. Winnie retired from the School Department after 30 years. Winnie had various second jobs ending with Shaw’s Supermarket where friends and neighbors would make sure they went through her line, Winnie retired from Shaws after 19 years. She involved herself in all her children’s activities, music lessons, dance classes, sports, Brownies, Girl and Boy Scouts, and taught them the lesson of hard work, kindness, and leaving this world better than you found it.

During her retirement, she joined the Red Hat Society and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and many friends. She was a talented artist, loved books, sitcoms, and game shows. She also was a foodie. Loved eating out and making new recipes to try, and according to many people who have had Thanksgiving dinner with Winnie, “the world’s BEST turkey gravy maker”!!

Winnie was truly a special person, a great daughter, mother, Godmother, cousin, aunt, and friend. She warmed your heart with her kindness, felt empathy for others, and loved seeing people happy.

Winnie leaves her children, Dawn M. Longo of Newport, Louis Anthony Longo Jr and his wife Andrea of Lorton, VA and Sharon A. Longo of Newport. She also leaves her granddaughter Christina Marie Longo and grandson Ryan Stuart Longo.

Winnie was the mother of the late Deborah A. Longo.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.

Funeral services will be Tuesday morning at 9:00 am from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph’s Church Broadway at Mann Avenue, Newport.

Burial will be private.

Donations in her memory may be made to NORD (National Organization for Rare Disorders) at https://rarediseases.org