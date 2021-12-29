Mr. Wayne G. Moran, Ph.D., age 77, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, passed away on December 23, 2021.

Wayne was born June 4, 1944 in Lynn, MA. He joined the Air Force after graduating from Lynn English High School and served our country in the Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge from the Air Force, Wayne began his career as an engineer at the GE. He continued his education in Computer Sciences Studies at Northeastern University, earned a law degree from Antioch University of Law School, and achieved his Ph.D. Leadership and Change from Antioch University. Wayne was a senior executive whose career has spanned all aspects of computer, information technology “IT”. He was an accomplished international businessman, who traveled for business and pleasure to more than 90 countries and states. At the time of his retirement, he was a head of Mergers and Acquisitions at Atos.

Wayne played hockey as a teen and coached a youth hockey team as an adult. He enjoyed playing softball with his brothers and looked forward to his weekly round of golf. Wayne played the piano and loved to sail. He was a good cook and spent time each year canning the harvest from his garden. He was known for sharing jars of beans and relish, and his Christmas time biscotti. Wayne was a real life “tool man”, who always had a project going around the house, and was happy to lend a neighborly hand, knowing he always had the right tool for the job.

Wayne was a proud 32nd degree Mason and a member of St Christopher’s parish where he served as a Trustee for several years.

Wayne is survived by his wife and best friend of 43 years, DeEtta (Drennen) Moran, his children, Kimberley Taralli and her husband Kenneth, and Kelly Moran, his siblings, William Mabee and his wife Susan, Glen Moran, Donna Mabee, Jane Moran, Garth Moran and his wife Cindy. He will be missed by his grandchildren, David LeMay, Jennifer Moreau and her husband Landon, Olivia Taralli, Nicole LeMay, and Gracilyn Moran, and by his great grandchildren, Angelina, Lucas, Merida and Julian, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Gordon Moran, his mother Mary Claire (Gaudette) Mabee-Cassidy, and his brother Gary Moran.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd., Portsmouth, RI.

Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 10:00 AM at St. Christopher’s Parish, 1554 Main Rd., Tiverton, RI with Military Honors, and a light lunch to follow.

In lieu of flowers donatins may be made in Wayne’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Reserch Hospital https://www.stjude.org/donate

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com