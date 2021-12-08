Susan G. Angier, 71, of Middletown, RI, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 3, 2021, at the Grand Islander after a long battle with cancer.

Born in Kearny, NJ, to the late LT USN Rupert and Elizabeth (Brine) Angier, Susan graduated from Rogers High School in Newport, RI and attended New England Technical Institute. She retired from Verizon as a troubleshooting technician after 32 years and was a talented jewelry artist, crafter, quilter, sci-fi fan, avid cook, reader, and cat lover, especially her beloved Prince Charming.

Susan was predeceased by her sister Kathleen Angier and is survived by her niece Selene Angier of Cambridge, MA, brother-in-law Michael Borden of Tiverton, RI, and many cousins including Nancy Brine Fredrickson of New Smyrna, FL and Sarah Brine Currie of Ashland, MA.

Susan will be interred at Trinity Cemetery in Portsmouth, RI. A private memorial will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842, by visiting www.potterleague.org/donate.