Melissa L. Duarte, 44, of Newport, passed away on November 28, 2021.

Born in Newport, she was the daughter of the late Darlene Duarte.



Melissa leaves her two daughters, Jaila M. Clegg and Kylee R. Page of Newport, RI and her sister Michelle Ollivierre of New Bedford, MA. She is also survived by her three nieces; Essence McNair, Shakeya Duarte, Darlene Duarte of New Bedford, MA and her great-nephew, Kyrie Duarte of New Bedford, MA. Additionally, Melissa leaves behind many cousins and countless close friends that were her family.



Memorial services will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, December 11, 2021 in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.