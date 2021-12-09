Margaret E. “Peggy” Kaull, age 90, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on October 21, 2021 at John Clarke Nursing Center. She was the wife of Ralph Kaull for 71 years.

Born in Pawtucket November 7, 1930, she was the daughter of John Leslie Mather and Edith Pickup Mather. She spent her early years in Pawtucket, RI and moved to Newport, RI in her teens. She was a 1948 graduate of Rogers High School and lifelong member of United Baptist Church serving as a Deacon, Trustee, Clerk and alto in the choir.

Trained as a secretary, Peggy worked in a variety of roles in banking, for the Newport Chamber of Commerce, United Baptist Church and at Navy Underwater Systems Center. She was a former Girl Scout Leader, expert seamstress and during retirement began quilting. She was seen gracing the ski slopes of NH in the winter and local beaches and Newport Yacht Club in the summers, always with her family.

Living as a Type 1 Diabetic for 63 years was Peggy’s biggest challenge in life. She was a mentor to new diabetics in the community and family and was a participant in the Fifty Years Medalist Study at Joslin Clinic in Boston, MA. The study examined the lifestyles, diets and tissues of those living with Type 1 Diabetes for 50 years or more.

Peggy is survived by her husband Ralph Kaull of Middletown, her daughters Janice L. Roehr (David) of Fall River, MA, Marilyn Kaull (Tink Tysor) of Newport and Grantham, NH, and Nancy K. Lynch (James) of Ocean Grove, MA. Her brother, Norman Mather of Cape Coral, FL also survives her. Peggy’s favorite people were her grandchildren, Rosa Tysor, Morgan Tysor, Perrin Tysor and Robert Roehr of Aquidneck Island, Christen Suratt of Hollis, ME, and Kenneth Tysor of Rural Hall, NC and Newport. Peggy’s pride and joy were her eleven great-grandchildren.

Peggy is preceded in death by her parents and brothers William Arthur Mather of Scituate, MA and ME and Kenneth Mather of Plymouth, MA.

In consideration of the Covid pandemic, a memorial service will be held during a safer time. Memorial donations may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Suite 745, Boston, MA 02215 (joslin.org) or to the Lake Adams Dam Fund, American Baptist Churches of Rhode Island, 54 Exeter Rd, Exeter, RI 02822 (Donate to Lake Adam – American Baptist Churches of Rhode Island (abcori.org)).