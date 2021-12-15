John M. Joseph, 80, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on December 10, 2021 at Newport Hospital.

John was born in Nutley, NJ, to Charles and Catherine (Pilcz) Joseph. John graduated from Pompton Lakes, NJ High School class of 1959. He was a salesman/manager at Gelman’s Department Store in Pompton Lakes for many years. John served in the Peace Corps. In 1987 he relocated to Portsmouth, RI with his companion, the late Paul Violette. John was employed as a teller at Citizen’s Bank Washington Square Newport, RI until his retirement. John is survived by his brother Charles “Joe” Joseph of NJ, sister Barbara McVeigh of CT, his sister-in-law, Sharon MacFarlane of Portsmouth, RI, 3 nieces, 2 nephews, and his parrot Bailey. John had a “Wonderful Life” and was kind and generous to all. His famous saying was Egeszsegedre, Hungarian for “Cheers”!

His Funeral Service Services will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Connors Funeral Home.

Burial will be private in Pocasset Hill Cemetery in Tiverton, RI

In lieu of flowers donations to:

Portsmouth Fire Department

2300 East Main Rd

Portsmouth, RI 02871