Jennifer A. (Quint) Arbuckle, 46, of Woonsocket, RI, passed away on December 18, 2021, in the Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. She was surrounded by family members and her best friend, Jay Dion.

Born in Newport, she was the daughter of Kathryn (Coggeshall) Quint of Portsmouth and the late Lloyd F. Quint Jr.

In addition to her mother Kathryn, Jennifer leaves her husband, Kevin Arbuckle of Newport, and brothers Michael J. Quint and Christopher A. Quint and his wife Sarah all of Fall River, MA.

Jennifer was a 1993 graduate of Portsmouth High School. She attended Alfred University in New York State.

Jennifer was an advocate for the adoption of pets. She will be missed by her dog, Skye, and cat, Peanut.

Jennifer will be missed by her family and friends, but we take comfort in knowing that she is with her Dad and God.

Services will be private.