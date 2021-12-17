Jean Marie Henshaw, 90, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away after a brief illness in Newport Hospital on December 14, 2021.

Jean was born in Lockport, NY. She grew up in Rochester NY and spent most summers on her grandparents’ farm in the country. She left home at a young age and ventured to St. Louis where she met and married a young sailor named Harry. Their deployments took them to Chicago where Jean worked for an advertising agency as a switchboard operator. They moved to Boston MA and then Newport, RI where they settled down to raise their family.

Jean was an avid antique collector and dealer. Acquiring, selling, and researching all things old fascinated her. There wasn’t a yard sale or auction she missed, always seeking that bargain that would turn out to be a treasure. She enjoyed her shop in the Newport Armory for many years, developing many friendships in the Antique community. Jean always maintained a youthful appearance with her attire and her beautiful skin which she attributed to avoiding the sun most of her life. She maintained a young attitude as well insisting every birthday that she was 21…again. She attended Tai Chi at the senior center every week and practiced it daily at home. She loved music and had a lovely voice. Jean was a lover of animals and all her pets came from the Potter League. What will be missed most is her wonderful sense of humor, her compassion and caring for others.

Jean is survived by her children; Daniel (Lisa Gurney) Henshaw, of Portsmouth, Jeffrey Henshaw, of Newport, and Denise Henshaw, of Newport. She also leaves her grandchildren; Peter Henshaw, Molly Henshaw, Cheryl Stone, Randy Petschel, Keith Petschel, Tara Petschel, Stacey Petschel, Tommy Walaski, Jillian Walaski, Marty Walaski, and Cindy Walaski, and many great grandchildren.

Jean is predeceased by her daughter in law, Paulette Henshaw, and her former husband, Harry Henshaw.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 3:00 to 6:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island. Masks will be required for all guests regardless of vaccination status.

Burial will be private in Newport Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made in Jean’s name to The Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842.