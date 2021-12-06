James R. Hayes, 68, of Newport, RI, passed away on December 3, 2021 at
Newport Hospital. James was born in Pensacola, FL to James Ray Hayes and was
the husband of Françoise D. Christina Hayes.
James decided to enter the Navy in 1972 after completing high school in Miami, Fl
and a couple years of college. A chance happening with a Russian Submarine
placing a hole in the naval ship he was on in the Med, had Toulon France the
nearest port to fix the ship. Francoise born and raised in France volunteered her
time at the USO to expand her English vocabulary. Love started there and
continued for the last 44 years. 22 years of service in the Navy and he continued
servicing the community as a department manager and transitioned as a greeter
to steer towards a second retirement. He was an avid fisherman and family man,
making sure that he spent quality time enjoying life and family every second of his
life.
James is survived by his wife Françoise D. Hayes, his daughters Laurie Berbrick,
and Jennifer Lonardo, son in-laws Walter Berbrick and Jarred Leonardo, and his
five grandkids Emma, Aubrey, James, Logan, and Viktor.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 9, from 4 to 7 PM, with military honors at 5PM at the funeral home followed by family reflections, at Memorial
Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to https://secure.givelively.org//donate/waterfire-providence/waterfire-future-fund/walter-berbrick