James R. Hayes, 68, of Newport, RI, passed away on December 3, 2021 at

Newport Hospital. James was born in Pensacola, FL to James Ray Hayes and was

the husband of Françoise D. Christina Hayes.

James decided to enter the Navy in 1972 after completing high school in Miami, Fl

and a couple years of college. A chance happening with a Russian Submarine

placing a hole in the naval ship he was on in the Med, had Toulon France the

nearest port to fix the ship. Francoise born and raised in France volunteered her

time at the USO to expand her English vocabulary. Love started there and

continued for the last 44 years. 22 years of service in the Navy and he continued

servicing the community as a department manager and transitioned as a greeter

to steer towards a second retirement. He was an avid fisherman and family man,

making sure that he spent quality time enjoying life and family every second of his

life.

James is survived by his wife Françoise D. Hayes, his daughters Laurie Berbrick,

and Jennifer Lonardo, son in-laws Walter Berbrick and Jarred Leonardo, and his

five grandkids Emma, Aubrey, James, Logan, and Viktor.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 9, from 4 to 7 PM, with military honors at 5PM at the funeral home followed by family reflections, at Memorial

Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to https://secure.givelively.org//donate/waterfire-providence/waterfire-future-fund/walter-berbrick