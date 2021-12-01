James “Jim” Gerard Underwood, 76, of Newport, RI, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on Saturday, November 27th, 2021, at Rhode Island Hospital.

Jim was born in Newport to Weeden T. Underwood and Mary (Devlin) Underwood on April 14, 1945. He attended Newport schools and graduated from Rogers High in 1963. He then joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at White Sands, New Mexico, and in the Mediterranean. Jim had a successful career as a draftsman for a government contractor until retirement in 2004.

Jim was known for his humor and incredibly kind heart! As a child, he was fortunate to spend summers on the ocean drive with his family. He was also an avid roller skater and competed throughout New England. In his retirement, he loved traveling to national parks with his wife and springer spaniel “Oreo.”

He is survived by his wife Mary, sons James and Timothy, brother Weeden, sister Patricia Connors, grandchildren Timothy “Rex” and Frances “Frankie” Underwood, nephews Tomas Connors, Weeden Underwood, and niece Cathy Underwood. He is preceded in death by his parents, Weeden and Mary.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held in late May/early June.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ancient Order of Hibernians, 2 Wellington Avenue, Newport, RI 02840.

Source: O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home