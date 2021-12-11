Newport, RI – James E. Peckham, 91, of 325 Broadway, Newport, RI, died Tuesday, February 16, 2010 at Newport Hospital, Newport, RI.

He was the beloved husband of the late Laura Wadsworth Peckham. Born in Boston, MA on May 28, 1918, he was the son of the late Reginald E. and Nellie OBrien Peckham.Mr. Peckham had worked as a jewelry designer and sample maker at Anson Inc., in Providence for 18 years and at A and Z Hayward for 8 years. He had also worked in the maintenance department at Heatherwood Health Care Center in Newport for 12 years. Mr. Peckham had also worked at the Newport Naval Base for 15 years. He was a member of the Sciarrotta Silversmiths and the National Rifle Association.

Mr. Peckham was a former member of the Newport Rifle Club. He was a communicant of St. Josephs Church, an avid gardener, enjoyed going to rabbit and chicken shows and dining out with his family. He is survived by his children, James W. Peckham of Portsmouth, RI, Elizabeth Ann Peckham of Pawtucket, RI, Joanne Peckham of Newport, RI, and Patricia Ann Marshall of Newport, RI, seven grandchildren, Joe Nunes, Lauren Nunes, Gina Peckham, Cristen Peckham, Jimmy Peckham, Jamie Schiliro and Kerry Lawrence and eight great grandchildren.He was the brother of the late Lawrence F. Peckham and Charles E. Peckham.

His funeral will be held on Friday, February 19, 2010, at 8:00am, from the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00am, in St. Josephs Church, Broadway and Mann Avenue, Newport.Burial will be in Newport Memorial Park in Middletown.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 18, 2010, from 2-4 and 7-9 in the funeral home. Donations in his memory may be made to St. Josephs Church Building Fund, Mann Avenue, Newport, RI 02840