Brian Ferreira, 32, passed away on December 15, 2021 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA.

Brian was born on December 22, 1988 in Newport, to Robert and Laura (Sherman) Ferreira.

Brian attended Portsmouth Schools, he graduated Portsmouth High School Class of 2007, and attended New England Technical School in Warwick RI.

Brian is survived by his parents, his brother Damian Ferreira, his stepdad John Viveros, and his sons Odin Ferreira and Rune Ferreira. He additionally leaves his great grandmother Sandra Richards, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Brian is preceded in death by his grandparents Henry and Joan Ferreira, and Robert Sherman, his uncles Steve Sherman and Alfred Ferreira, and aunt Mary Dietz.

A private memorial service will be held in the spring of 2022.