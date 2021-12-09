Bernard Thomas “Tom” Cook, Jr., age 78, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer, on November 17, 2021, with his loving family at his side. Bernard was born in Newport R.I. on September 25, 1943. He was predeceased in death by his parents Bernard T. and Celia C. (Weiss) Cook.

Tom was a graduate of Rogers High School, in Newport, R.I. He was a member of the Army National Guard from 1963 – 1969. He worked as a Central Office Tech for New England Telephone Company in the 60’s, which became NYNEX and then Bell Atlantic, he worked for Verizon until his retirement. During retirement, he was a loyal and valued employee of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, where he managed the club’s pro shops, was in charge of all racquet stringing, and helped to organize/operate member events. During tournaments, he strung racquets for the professionals at the Hall of Fame ATP tournament, ushered the VIP seating for important events, and organized & executed the phone communications for the pro tournament events.

Tom was an avid and quality tennis player and competed regularly before his illness. He was a popular and beloved member of the Newport Lawn Tennis Club where he had many friends for over 25 years. His one extravagance were his cars, which he enjoyed driving around the Ocean Drive. He also enjoyed his morning coffee with friends.

Tom was a sensitive, humble, and sincere man. He cherished his daughters & granddaughters and spoke of them often. Tom is survived by his children, Jennifer (Cook) Mello and her husband Stephen, and Rebecca Cook, his brother, Jay Cook and his wife Maureen, and his granddaughters, Maddison and Abigail Mello.

Calling hours for Bernard Thomas Cook, Jr. will be on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 9:00am at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Mr. Cook’s Memorial Service will immediately follow at Memorial Funeral Home at 10:00am. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Churchyard, 324 East Main Rd., Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society https://donate3.cancer.org/