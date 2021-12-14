Anita J. Oliver, age 58, of Portsmouth, RI passed away on December 12, 2021 surrounded by loving and dear friends.

Anita was born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on March 10, 1963. Anita earned her Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Alberta and her MBA from the University of Texas at Dallas. Anita grew up in western Canada and made her way through Canada and the United States while growing her career. She lived in Texas, Colorado, and finally settling on the water in Rhode Island. Anita ascended in her successful and robust career as National Accounts Manager, Business Development for Growth Channel, and Director of National Accounts for prestigious consumer products companies such as RJR Nabisco Canada, HJ Heinz Canada, HJ Heinz US, Petmate/Aspen Food Products, and Hasbro. Anita made a thoughtful and deliberate decision to take her well established corporate skills to a non-profit organization. Her last role was with The United Way of Rhode Island as Women United Manager.

Anita was committed to giving back through her passion for dogs. She volunteered with Westside German Shepherd Rescue, Always Adopt, and The Potter League for Animals.

Anita was the beloved dog mom to Hobo, Buddy, Cody Karma, Rugger, Annabelle, and Mattie who preceded her, and Charlie who proceeds her. She is the daughter of Alice and Gene Oliver of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. Sister of Patty (Greg) Cortesi of Torrance, CA and Kathy (David) DaSilva of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. Anita is the cherished sister-in-law of Lenard and Colleen Kula of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She is an aunt to three nieces and three nephews.

Anita will be celebrated in a private remembrance with close friends and family. Memorial contributions will be dedicated to hospice care and graciously accepted by Hope Hospice, Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.