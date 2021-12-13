Alice Haas of Middletown, RI passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on December 12, 2021. She was the loving wife of the late Gerald “Jerry” Haas.

Alice was the youngest of twelve children born to the late Antonio and Mary Silveira.

When Alice was young she worked at the Navy Exchange in Newport where she met her husband, Jerry, the love of her life. Alice worked at the Naval Exchange NUSC for over twenty years as an Administrative and Contracting Officer and Division Director. After retiring from NUSC, Alice worked at Growing Children as a Lead Teacher in the infant room for over twenty years. She truly loved taking care of “her babies” at Growing Children and enjoyed watching them grow and seeing them out in the community many years later.

Alice had a great sense of humor and was always up for a good time. She enjoyed seasonal camping at Hideaway Cove in Connecticut, where she made many lifelong friends. Alice and her husband were talented dancers and also belonged to the Grand Squares and Round Dance Club. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and creating beautiful outfits and blankets for her children and grandchildren.

Alice was a devoted Catholic and member of Jesus Saviour Church.

She is survived by her children, Jerry Haas Jr. and his wife Teresa, Debra Smith and her husband Larry, Carl Haas and his wife Debbie and Natalie Martins and her husband Jeff. She was a devoted grandmother to her eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held Thursday morning, December 16, 2021, from 9:00 am to 10:30 am in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Her funeral service will begin at 10:30 am from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in Jesus Saviour Church, Broadway at Vernon Street, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Vernon Avenue, Newport, RI 02840.

For online condolences, please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com