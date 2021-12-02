Newport Restaurant Group (NRG) today announced by way of a press release that it has been named the 2021 Outstanding Philanthropic Business by the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

Nominated by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County, NRG was honored during a virtual ceremony on National Philanthropy Day, November 18th.

Pictured left to right: Paul O’Reilly, President & CEO, Newport Restaurant Group and Amy Gravell,

Association for Fundraising Professionals’ Rhode Island Chapter President. Photo Credit: Brian Glantz / 1st Glantz Photography

“We are so appreciative of this distinction,” said Paul O’Reilly, President & CEO, Newport Restaurant Group in a statement. “Throughout our history, we have been committed to supporting the local community, but I am proud to say that those efforts have increased in recent years, in large part due to the passion of our employee-owners and that of our incredibly loyal and generous customer base. We are grateful to them and to our many partners who work tirelessly to ensure that the needs of our most vulnerable neighbors are met.”

NRG’s award-winning portfolio includes restaurants located across Rhode Island and in Massachusetts.

The company is 100% employee-owned and has made it their priority to give back to the community whenever they can. Among the group’s efforts is the annual Holiday Gift Card Fundraiser. Since the program’s inception in 2019, more than $40,000 has been donated through the holiday gift card program to area nonprofits, specifically those that address food insecurity.

This year, NRG is doubling its commitment by donating $2.00 from every gift card order this holiday season and all year long, to area non-profits including RI Community Food Bank, Hope’s Harvest RI, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, and Aquidneck Community Table in Rhode Island and Brookline Food Pantry and The Food Project in Massachusetts.

NRG says that it has also supported Clean Ocean Access, the Norman Bird Sanctuary, Potter League for Animals, Aquidneck Island Land Trust, Newport County YMCA, and Leadership Rhode Island, to name a few.