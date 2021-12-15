Lila Delman Compass today announced the sale of ‘La Sanctuaire’ estate, located at 11 Ridge Road in Newport, for $13,970,000.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this marks one of the top ten sales statewide year-to-date.* Lila Delman Compass Associate Broker Annie Becker represented the seller in this transaction.

“This home was the owner’s pride and joy. He purchased the land, just after the Auchincloss family subdivided it from Hammersmith Farm, and built the home where he spent many years hosting family and friends,” stated Annie Becker in a press release. “The view of the Bay and the marine traffic is mesmerizing and the new owners will make the most of it. It was a privilege to be chosen to represent this exceptional property.”

“The sale of ‘La Sanctuaire’ marks Rhode Island’s ninth transaction over $10,000,000 year-to-date. In 2020 Rhode Island had four sales over $10M. It is encouraging to see demand more than double due to increased buyer motivation for rare waterfront offerings,” commented Kendra Toppa, Newport County Sales Manager in a press release.

A generational opportunity to enjoy a waterfront sanctuary on Newport’s rarest northwest-facing coastline, ‘La Sanctuaire’ welcomes you to savor its comfortable home and enchanting setting with sunsets and unparalleled views over sweeping green lawns to a private shoreline. This magnificent location, 1.8 acres with 147′ of waterfront on Narragansett Bay, was once part of Hammersmith Farm. The brick French Chateau-style home, built-in 1980, is your front-row seat to see sailing regattas all summer and the procession of watercraft year-round, all with a backdrop of the shimmering lights of the Newport Bridge.

*Highest sale representation is based on information from the RI Statewide MLS for the period of January 1, 2020 – December 15, 2021.* Neither Lila Delman Compass nor the MLS guarantees or are responsible for the accuracy of the data provided to them. Data maintained by the MLS may not reflect all real estate activity in the market. Nothing herein shall be construed as legal, accounting or other professional advice