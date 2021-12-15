Rhode Island Monthly Communications, Inc. today announced that Jamie Coelho will be the new editor in chief of Rhode Island Monthly.

The announcement comes shortly after the magazine’s current editor-in-chief, Sarah Francis, decided to step down to focus more on freelance opportunities.

Jamie Coelho. Photo courtesy of Myke Yeager Photography.

“Sarah Francis has made many contributions to Rhode Island Monthly over her 28 years with the magazine,” said owner and publisher John Palumbo in a press release. “She has set the bar high, and we intend to keep it there.”

According to a press release from Rhode Island Monthly, Coelho has been an associate editor since 2011. A graduate from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, she arrived at Rhode Island Monthly after working as an online editor for both Men’s Health and Boston Magazine.

“Jamie Coelho, through her tireless and enthusiastic support of the Rhode Island hospitality, dining and food industries is well known as an astute listener and exemplary journalist,” continued Palumbo. “Her contributions, awards and accolades are numerous and her passion for Rhode Island Monthly makes her the perfect leader for our team as we build upon our thirty-five-year legacy publishing stories about life in Rhode Island”

As senior editor, Coelho managed and wrote the front-of-the-magazine section called Current as well as produced a majority of the food and restaurant stories in print and online. She has also written and edited the City and Regional Magazine Association Gold Award-winning, monthly food newsletter, The Dish.

“Rhode Island Monthly has always been a huge part of my life,” said Coelho. “I’ve evolved and grown with the magazine over ten years thanks to the great team we have here, and I am excited to roll up my sleeves and take on this new role with a passion to discover new stories and bring even more of what I love about Rhode Island into the pages of the magazine and on the web.”

Coelho’s new role will become effective on January 1, 2022.