Last week, Governor Dan McKee announced several temporary measures to bring additional layers of mitigation during the holidays when more time is spent gathering indoors.

The measures, which begin today, fall into three categories and focus on both masking and proof of vaccination.

Proof of vaccination includes screenshots or printouts from the State’s vaccine record lookup portal (portal.ri.gov), in addition to your vaccination card or a photo of your vaccination card.

Category 1 – Indoor venues (including retail, restaurants, venues of assembly, and entertainment establishments) with a capacity of 250 persons or more:

Masking will be required of employees and patrons inside venues with a capacity of 250 or more regardless of vaccination status.

This will apply to all recreation and entertainment establishments, all historical and cultural establishments, all religious and faith-based organizations, and all retail or service businesses conducting operations in indoor venues.

Category 2 – Indoor venues (including retail, restaurants, venues of assembly, and entertainment establishments) with a capacity of fewer than 250 persons:

Masking or proof of vaccination will be required of employees and patrons inside venues with a capacity of fewer than 250 persons.

Establishments can adopt either:

An across the board indoor masking requirement,

An across the board vaccination requirement,

Or allow individuals to either be masked or show proof or vaccination.

This applies to recreation and entertainment establishments, historical and cultural establishments, religious and faith-based organizations, and retail or service businesses conducting operations in indoor venues.

The above policy also applies to catered events of fewer than 250 guests.

Category 3 – Office-based businesses, manufacturers and other public or private employers

All office-based businesses, manufacturers and other public or private employers with indoor operations shall require either masking or proof of vaccination for all persons on their premises.

Establishments can adopt either:

An across the board indoor masking requirement,

An across the board vaccination requirement,

Or allow individuals to either be masked or show proof or vaccination.

Businesses that have questions on these new measures can call the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation hotline at (401) 889-5550 or complete an electronic form at taskforce.dbr.ri.gov.

For more information on COVID-19 visit, covid.ri.gov. To book a COVID-19 vaccination and booster shot, visit vaccinateri.org.