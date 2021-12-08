Hotel Viking today announced the appointment of Executive Chef Patrick Popores.

Off the heels of a substantial renovation that was completed in 2021, the hotel says in a press release that it is ushering in a new era of creativity and culinary craftsmanship.

“It’s such an honor to welcome Chef Popores to our team,” says Hotel Viking General Manager Meaghan Walsh in a statement. “A classic, yet forward-thinking approach to dining has always been a draw for both locals and international guests here at Hotel Viking. Chef encapsulates this style both brilliantly and responsibly, and we’re excited to join him on this journey as he leads our culinary programming forward.”

In his new role, Popores will oversee all property dining including One Bellevue Restaurant, Top of Newport Bar + Lounge, and the hotels’ in-room dining, events, catering, and banquet programs.

A graduate of Johnson and Wales University College of Culinary Arts, Chef Popores’ background includes strong operation leadership, menu development, team training and banqueting programs. Prior to this new role, Chef most recently served as Executive Chef for Interstate Hotels & Resorts in Portland, Oregon, and in Captiva Island, Florida. A New England native and culinary anthropologist with vast experience cooking across America— he is excited to return to Rhode Island in this new leadership position.

Commenting on the news of his appointment, Chef Popores said, “To be back around the products and larder I grew up with—it’s very exciting. To understand when the fish are running and to be able to have the freedom to shift and change the menu to honor that with a seasonal approach, that really gives me a thrill. This part of the country and the vast cultures that make up who we are today—to me, that’s both exciting and important. I don’t want to be using the same products as everyone else—not because I want something different, but because everything that exists that we buy—that’s part of someone else’s culture and story, and we need to be very respectful of that. I want to be thoughtful—to curate craft, creativity and honor this complex region of America.”

For more information or to make a dinner reservation at Hotel Viking, visit their website.