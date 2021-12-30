While many New Year’s Eve celebrations at Newport venues are still on (see our New Year’s Eve 2022 round-up list here), record-high COVID cases in Rhode Island mean many are opting to ring in 2022 with small, low-key celebrations at home. As frustrating as the ongoing pandemic is, we’re hoping to make an at-home New Year’s celebration in Newport more festive with a few recommendations.

Decor

Add some sparkle and color to your at-home celebration by popping into Kristen Coates for all your New Year’s Eve décor needs – festive glassware, bright colored candles, cocktail kits, and if you’re really keeping it low-key, grab a puzzle.

Art makes your home beautiful, so browse what Blink Gallery is offering online or in-store at 89 Thames Street.

Drinks

Point Wine & Spirits will bring the New Year’s champagne right to your door with free local delivery (Aquidneck Island and Jamestown) on any order over $35.

Set yourself up for a great 2022 with a monthly wine subscription via Mirabelle Selects.

You can also take advantage of ongoing holiday sales on wine and beer from Newport Vineyards and Taproot Brewing Company. Stop by the taproom at Rejects Beer Co. to pick up a four-pack of their latest brew for your New Year’s enjoyment.

Eats

New Year’s Eve is the perfect excuse to order an appetizing charcuterie board from Bellevue Boards to start the evening.

For dinner, don’t worry about cooking until 2022 and head over to Newport Restaurant Group’s Middletown marketplace Food Love Mart that opened in August this year. There you’ll find chef-prepared meals inspired by the signature dishes served at Newport Restaurant Group’s properties, including Avvio, Hemenway’s, Trio, Iron Works, 22 Bowen’s, The Mooring, and Smoke House. Meals are available in portions serving one, two, or four people. Diego’s Barrio Cantina, Brick Alley Pub, and Pasta Beach also offer great take-out options for small groups. And if you haven’t yet sampled the menu from Mori Sushi at their new location in Bellevue Gardens, now is the time.

For dessert, stock up on some incredible French pastries from Le Bec Sucre and grab some sweets to go from Newport Sweet Shoppe.

Entertainment

After the year it’s been, there’s nothing wrong with relaxing on the couch as the final moments of 2021 pass by. Stream a movie with Newport ties, here’s our list of 17 popular movies filmed in and around Newport for reference.

For your listening pleasure, put on Spotify’s Newport Jazz Festival channel in the background for the perfect soundtrack to a low-key New Year’s Eve. Reminisce about the live music at festivals past, and keep up the hope for more live concerts and shows in the new year.

MVYRADIO is always playing a great selection of music that you can’t help but love. Tune on into 96.5 (or stream it on your favorite streaming app) for a great New Year’s Eve soundtrack.

If reading is more your thing, check out The Best Books of 2021 as recommended by the staff of Charter Books.

Waking Up

Start the first day of 2022 off right with a cup of coffee and a bite-to-go from Mokka Coffee House. View their menu and order ahead here.

If you just need to get out of the house on New Year’s Day, celebrate the Polar Plunge at Rejects Beer Co. and Diego’s Cantina.