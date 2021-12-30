Governor Dan McKee and Rhode Island Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH will hold a COVID-19 briefing at the Monsignor Gadoury Catholic Regional School in Woonsocket on Thursday at 2 pm.

Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, North Smithfield Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski, and Marc R. Pappas, Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency Director, will also be on hand for the briefing.

The school will soon be activated as a municipal COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Watch the COVID-19 briefing live below when it happens.