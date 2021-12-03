The second and final $1,000,000 top prize in the “Millionaires Club” Instant Game from Rhode Island Lottery has been claimed by a Cranston man.

According to a photo on Rhode Island Lottery’s website, the man’s name is Joseph Burnett.

According to Rhode Island Lottery, the man purchased the winning ticket at the Speedway, located at 305 Phenix Avenue in Cranston, while picking up something to eat on his work break. He hasn’t decided how to spend his winnings but is thinking of putting it towards a house, or new cars for him and his son.

It’s been a lucky week in Cranston.

Another man from Cranston recently won a $50,000 top prize in the “Big Money” Super Ticket Instant Game. He purchased the winning ticket at Cumberland Farms, 2643 Hartford Ave., Johnston. He plans on buying a vehicle with his winnings. The “Big Money” Super Ticket can be entered on the Rhode Island Lottery’s website, www.rilot.com, for a second chance to award ten Rhode Island Lottery VIPs with a $1,000 cash prize. The final second chance drawing date is to be determined. There is one more $50,000 top prize remaining in the game.