Common Fence Point Community Arts Center was the scene of a special show Saturday, December 4 with roots musician Hubby Jenkins. The show was part of the Common Fence Music series, which brings folk, roots, and Americana artists to Newport County.

Jenkins was an integral part of the award-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops and plays in Rhiannon Giddens’ band when she tours. In concert, he focuses on what he does best – interpreting traditional country blues and gospel songs, many from deep in the catalog. He’s honed his skills – his banjo and guitar work are as good as any acoustic player out there, and his stage banter keeps listeners at ease, while he explains how the music developed over time.

The show is a summative history of the African American religious experience and the music that evolved from that experience, from the arrival of slaves in America going forward. He highlights blues and gospel artists like Lonnie Johnson, Joseph Spence, and Mississippi Fred McDowell among others. Jenkins engineers each song, generally starting slowly and building up each tune as he plays… much like you’d expect to hear at an old-time religious meeting. Folk and roots fans don’t want to miss him when he returns to town.

Common Fence Music wraps up 2021 with a special concert at the Casino Theatre on Saturday, December 18 with a cabaret-style show from Nellie McKay.

Check out some photos of the show below from WUN photographer Rick Farrell.