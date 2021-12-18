Thursday, December 16 brought a great night of music to The Met in Pawtucket for three bands at the top of their game. Chicago blues influenced GA-20 headlined the show which included Brooklyn’s The National Reserve and local favorites Smith and Weeden.

GA-20 is currently on a national tour and riding high on their 2021 release “Try it, You Might Like It,” a tribute to blues giant Hound Dog Taylor. The album recently hit #1 on the Blues charts.

All three bands brought full rock and roll energy to those assembled, a solid crowd for a weeknight in the city.

WUN Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams was there and shares a few photos of the evening.

Ken Abrams

Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams writes about music and more for What'sUpNewp, Providence Monthly, SO RI, and The Bay. He DJ's "The Kingston Coffeehouse" Tuesday nights, 6-9 PM on WRIU 90.3 FM.