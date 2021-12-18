Thursday, December 16 brought a great night of music to The Met in Pawtucket for three bands at the top of their game. Chicago blues influenced GA-20 headlined the show which included Brooklyn’s The National Reserve and local favorites Smith and Weeden.

GA-20 is currently on a national tour and riding high on their 2021 release “Try it, You Might Like It,” a tribute to blues giant Hound Dog Taylor. The album recently hit #1 on the Blues charts.

All three bands brought full rock and roll energy to those assembled, a solid crowd for a weeknight in the city.

WUN Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams was there and shares a few photos of the evening.