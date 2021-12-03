Following on the success of their Pop-Up Tree and Wreath over Thanksgiving Weekend, Castle Hill Inn is bringing back the event this weekend.

Photo provided by Castle Hill Inn

The event will take place from 10 am-3 pm on Saturday, December 4, and Sunday, December 5.

All proceeds from the tree & wreath sale will benefit the Middletown-based James L. Maher Center, which has been serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities on Aquidneck Island and in Rhode Island’s East Bay communities since 1953.

Photo provided by Castle Hill Inn

The public is invited to enjoy complimentary hot chocolate and cookies, holiday tunes, and other festive touches while selecting the perfect greenery. Wreaths, swags, and Balsam fir trees – including both tabletop and full-size trees – will be available for purchase.

