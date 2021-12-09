Boat House, located at 227 Schooner Drive in Tiverton, recently partnered with the Tiverton Police Department on its annual toy drive, Operation Blue Santa.

On Tuesday, December 7, Boat House hosted a special event for guests who donated new, unwrapped toys/gifts to enjoy complimentary appetizers.

“During the holidays, Newport Restaurant Group understands that the needs within our community grow exponentially,” said Louis Capodilupo, General Manager, Boat House in a statement. “We are so pleased to partner with the Tiverton Police Department on this initiative and hope that the gifts collected will make a joyful impact on the kids in our community.”

Members of the Tiverton Police Department along with employee owners of the Boat House restaurant celebrate the more than 200 toys collected as part of Tiverton Police Department’s annual Operation Blue Santa toy drive.

More than 200 toys were collected, including $400 worth of toys donated by Boat House. This is the first year that Boat House has participated in Operation Blue Santa and the restaurant has committed to an ongoing partnership going forward. Several area businesses also participate.

“We are so thankful for the wonderful support given to us by the Newport Restaurant Group and specifically Lou Capodilupo and the entire Boat House restaurant team. The donations made by their patrons will provide gifts to Tiverton families who are struggling this holiday season,” said Chief Patrick W. Jones, Tiverton Police Department in a statement. “Every year, the need for support grows and we are pleased to welcome new partners to help serve that need. Our deepest thanks to Newport Restaurant Group for continuing to serve not only fantastic meals but the needs of our community this holiday season.”

A sampling of the more than 200 toys collected at the Boat House restaurant during the Tiverton Police Department’s annual Operation Blue Santa toy drive.

Newport Restaurant Group (NRG) was recently named the 2021 Outstanding Philanthropic Business by the Association of Fundraising Professionals and was honored during a virtual ceremony on National Philanthropy Day, November 18th. The company is currently running its annual gift card fundraiser, donating $2.00 from every gift card order this holiday season and all year long, to area nonprofits.