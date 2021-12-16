Airbnb on Thursday released an economic report on the emergence of its platform and the importance of income for its 4 million hosts and the impact of revenue for approximately 100,000 cities and towns.

The report was released ahead of a roundtable discussion on Thursday with Airbnb Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Nathan Blecharczyk, US Secretary of Commerce/former Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, and other business leaders on the importance of broadband to the foundation of an “ownership economy”— which Airbnb calls an economy that keeps more of the returns of online marketplace activity with the communities and the people who power these platforms.

According to the report:

In Rhode Island, Airbnb Hosts have earned $210 million since 2010, according to internal Airbnb data between January 2010 and September 2021.

The typical US Host earned more than $8,000 in from January through September 2021, which represents nearly an extra month and a half of pay for the median US household and is more than most Americans received in government-provided stimulus payments.

Women Hosts in the US, who make up 60 percent of our US Host community, earned more than $4 billion in the first three quarters of 2021.

To date, Hosts around the world have earned more than $140 billion welcoming guests through our platform, including more than $54 billion in the US alone.

Airbnb reports that they have collected and remitted more than $4 billion in tourism taxes around the world, including $520 million in US communities from May through August 2021.

According to Airbnb, “The world is undergoing a revolution in how we live and work. Technologies like Zoom make it possible to work from home—Airbnb makes it possible to work from any home. As this travel revolution unfolds, Airbnb looks forward to working with local governments — including in Rhode Island — to expand the ownership economy, helping more people and places own their futures in tourism”.

More from the report can be read here – Airbnb hails ownership economy in roundtable with US Secretary of Commerce