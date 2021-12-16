Meet your new best friend, Stella – this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week! The Potter League for Animals says Stella is a 10-year old female domestic shorthair.

Stella. Photo courtesy of Potter League For Animals

Here’s what Potter League for Animals has to say about Stella;

Stella is a gorgeous and velvety soft senior girl. She is talkative and friendly with everyone she meets including other social cats and dogs. Stella will require a special diet for thyroidism to remain healthy but this super sweet cat is well worth this little bit of extra effort! To learn more about Stella or to come in for a visit please fill out an application at www.potterleague.org.

For more information about Stella, call: Potter League for Animals at (401) 846-8276. You can read more about the adoption process and fees here.

See all of the current dogs, cats, and small animals, visit www.potterleague.org.