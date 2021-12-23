Meet your new best friends, Aja and Rue – this week’s Adoptable Pet(s) of the Week! The Potter League for Animals says these beautiful bonded pair of fluffy gals are 7 years 8 months old (Aja) and 5 years 8 months old (Rue).

Here’s what Potter League for Animals has to say about the duo;

Meet Aja and Rue, a beautiful bonded pair of fluffy gals. These two just adore each other’s company and would love nothing more than to find a home together. Aja and Rue are about 7 and 5 years old respectfully. This duo is about as sweet and affectionate as they come. Aja and Rue are hoping to find themselves a family that will enjoy time together on walks, outside playing and some R&R together as much as they do. These girls will win your heart over as soon as you meet them, trust us. If you’re interested in meeting Aja and Rue, feel free to visit our Animal Care & Adoption Center located at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown, RI. For more information or to fill out an application visit www.potterleague.org or give us a call at 401-846-8276.

For more information about Aja and Rue, call: Potter League for Animals at (401) 846-8276. You can read more about the adoption process and fees here.

See all of the current dogs, cats, and small animals, visit www.potterleague.org.