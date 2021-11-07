Saturday Night Live on Saturday, November 6 performed a skit called “Wake Up Rhode Island”.
In the skit, a weatherman (Kieran Culkin) performs a rap about fall as a dangerous storm approaches.
More from What’s Up Newp
- Watch: Saturday Night Live’s ‘Wake Up Rhode Island’ skit
- Five Fun Facts About Each of Newport’s Oldest and Most Historic Churches
- Concert Recap and Photos: The Fixx rocks the Narrows Center (November 5, 2021)
- Opinion: Newport voters and ratepayers should be able to decide on this 20-year energy commitment program
- 12 cozy places to eat and drink in Newport
- Graves of veterans will be honored in Trinity Church’s churchyard
- What’s Up at the Movies: We review “Eternals”
- Obituary: George Robert Hull
- Opinion: Newport City Council should vote in favor of cheaper and cleaner energy
- Now Hiring: 95+ job opportunities available right now in the Newport area