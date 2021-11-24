First responders responded to Ocean Avenue this morning for a moto vehicle accident.
A Lifestar helicopter was called to the scene.
The cause of the accident and the extent of injuries are unknown at this time.
Update: Newport police say around 7:40 am they responded to a single car crash on Ocean Ave. Police tell me the sole occupant, a 25-yr-old man, was pulled from the car & flown to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment. The road is back open.
MORE: https://t.co/wDnoCzlVGd@wpri12— Kayla Fish (@KaylaFishTV) November 24, 2021
25-year-old man flown to Rhode Island Hospital after car goes off 200-block of Ocean Ave. in Newport this morning
Driver rolled car over onto rocks in water near road
He was the only person in the car; no word on his injuries, but appear to be serious @ABC6 pic.twitter.com/JsJ0IrxR8m— Darren Botelho (@DarrenBotelho) November 24, 2021
This story is developing.
