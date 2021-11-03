Thanks to the folks at Common Fence Music, we’ve got another ticket giveaway this week. Scroll down for directions on how to enter.

And yes, there’s a familiar reference in the name, but no, the founders of Garcia Peoples are not related to Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead. Their music, however, is the natural outgrowth of the Dead’s dreamy jam band sound, blending rock, roots, jazz and more with a fine groove that will keep you smiling all night long.

On tour to promote their upcoming release, Dodging Dues, Garcia Peoples is making a stop at Channing Church in Newport Saturday night November 6th, in a show sponsored by Common Fence Music.

The New Jersey band has been straddling the line between indie rock and jammier territory since their inception, drawing comparisons to the Dead, Meat Puppets, The Feelies and Parquet Courts – and they’ve shared bills with Kikagaku Moyo, Ryley Walker, Howlin’ Rain and more.

Formed in New Jersey by guitarists Tom Malach and Danny Arakaki, the band took a few years to find their flying shape, solidifying into a lineup with Danny’s brother Cesar on drums and Derek Spaldo on bass by mid-2016. Ramping up their acceleration around the time of their 2018 Cosmic Cash debut on Beyond Beyond Is Beyond Records, they’ve blasted through residencies and new songs and sessions and collaborations, relocating to New York, picking up two new members in keyboardist/multi-instrumentalist Pat Gubler and bassist Andy Cush, and leaving a trail of live tapes in their wake.

To win a pair of free tickets to the show, email Ken Abrams at mrabrams@aol.com by Thursday, November 4th at 5PM. The winner will be chosen Friday morning.

For further information and tickets, click here.