Poet Hannah Finegold Weiner was born in Providence on November 4, 1928. Weiner became a well-known writer in the 1960’s, part of the avant-garde Language Poet movement.

Weiner graduated from Classical High School in 1946 and went on to Radcliffe College, class of 1950 (magna cum laude), where she wrote a dissertation on Henry James. She married, later divorced, and in 1963 authored her first published work, The Magritte Poems.

Weiner became an influential figure on the New York City art scene, collaborating on projects with Andy Warhol, Eduardo Costa, and Phillip Glass among others. In the early 1970s, Weiner published a series of journals that were partly the result of her experiments with automatic writing and partly a result of her schizophrenia. She supported the American Indian Movement and became active in the case to free imprisoned activist Leonard Pellitier.