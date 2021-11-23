The 2021-22 winter season at Stowe Mountain Resort has officially arrived!

Stowe Mountain Resort today announced that opening day is scheduled for Friday, November 26.

Stowe shared the following additional details in regards to opening day;

“The FourRunner Quad will start spinning at 8 am and we will be celebrating the first runs of the day with DJ music, complimentary 85th-anniversary pins, and our warm, and delicious breakfast sandwiches. For our beginner guests, we’ll also be running the Adventure Triple lift on Spruce Peak starting at 9 am. Outside Ski and Snowboard Experience: No reservations required. No Masks required outside. Single-day lift tickets are available on our website. Rentals are also available. Inside Access: Masks required. No proof of vaccination to use in warming areas. Proof of vaccination required to access Spruce Camp Great Room and Mansfield Base Lodge main dining level. Please be prepared to share a photo of your vaccination card prior to entry”.

More updates and details at www.stowe.com.