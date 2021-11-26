It’s one of the busiest weekends of the year in live music with local bands dominating our weekly column “Six Picks.” Our favorites this week include past and (likely) future members of the RI Music Hall of Fame. Have a great weekend!

Friday: The one, the only, the legend that is Bob Dylan rolls into the Providence Performing Arts Center Friday night at 8PM for a long-awaited show. Late word … it’s a sell-out so we hope you have tix. Details here.

Friday: Expect a night of fun at the Narrows Center for the Arts in Fall River when RI Music Hall of Famers Roomful of Blues plays Friday night. The band recently released In a Roomful of Blues, their first new album since 2011. Music begins at 8PM. Details here.

Friday: A few tickets remain for RI natives and Newport Folk favorites Deer Tick who play the Columbus Theatre in a homecoming show Friday. Nova One opens at 8PM. Details here.

Saturday: RI Music Hall of Famers Neutral Nation still get together occasionally and you can join the fun Saturday night at the Ocean Mist in Matunuck. Hope Anchor opens at 9PM. Check out some vintage video of the band below from the Al Gomes archive. Details here.

Saturday: Motif magazine award-winning band The David Tessier All-Star Stars will be at the Twin River Casino Lighthouse Bar Saturday night in Lincoln. You’ll hear great covers and originals from one of the best live acts around … details here.

Saturday: Sarah Borges returns to the Narrows Center Saturday night in a homecoming show with her longtime band the Broken Singles. Expect a genuine house-rocking event! Details here.

Saturday: Evening Sky presents their “jazz-infused rock” at the Parlour in Providence at a special early show Saturday at 5PM. They just released a new video of a classic from our top pick this week … see above and below… Details here.