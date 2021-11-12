Another busy fall weekend on the local music front – featuring rock legends, local veterans, and shiny newcomers. Read on for my “Six Picks” this weekend.

Friday: RI-based rockers and Motif music award winners Viking Jesus will be celebrating their new “vinyl” with a record release party at Pumphouse Music in Wakefield. Jodie Treloar Sampson and Ryan Jackson open at 7PM. Details here.

Friday: Boston-based Ward Hayden and the Outliers bring their hard-rocking country sounds to the Knickerbocker Music Center in Westerly. Details here.

Friday: Askew has a powerful triple line-up including some of RI’s most innovative bands. Check out Dust Ruffles, Lush Honey, and the Foxwoods Battle of the Bands winner Jake Kulak Band beginning around 9PM. Details here.

Saturday: Legendary singer-songwriter John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival will be bringing the hits to Foxwoods Saturday night. Check out the veteran rocker at this long-awaited show. Details here.

Saturday: Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick will be rocking the roof off at the Providence Performing Arts Center Saturday night in their first show there since 1989. Tickets still available – details here.

Saturday: The award-winning Neil Young tribute band Forever Young will be at the Greenwich Odeum Saturday for their 15th-anniversary show. Special guests including past members of the band Becky Chase and Mark Cutler will be sitting in. Details here.