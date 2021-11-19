The pre-holiday weekend is here along with a wide variety of music around the state. Check out some of our favorites below.

Saturday: Don’t miss the debut album release show at the Galactic Theatre in Warren from fuzz-infected RI band Beauquet, led by singer/songwriter/guitarist Ava Callery. Balloon Thief and Bocheck open around 9PM. Details here. (Video: Jame Lastowski)

Saturday: One of the world’s leading guitarists, blues great Joe Bonamassa is bringing his band to the Providence Performing Arts Center Saturday night for a show that is guaranteed to rock your socks off. Music starts at 8PM. Details here.

Friday/Saturday: Boston-based Ripe will bring their funky jam band vibe to The Met in Pawtucket for a pair of shows this Friday and Saturday night. Shows both nights begin at 9PM. Chance Emerson opens. Details here.

Saturday: Americana/Roots artist Laney Jones will be performing at Channing Church in Newport Saturday night in a show presented by Common Fence Music. Mary Elaine Jenkins opens at 8PM.

Saturday: If a dose of Rhode Island music royalty is what you need, head to Pumphouse Music Works in Wakefield for a show with Dan Moretti and the Hammond Boys featuring Sugar Ray Norcia. You won’t be disappointed. Details here.

Friday: Multi-instrumentalist David Bromberg is bringing his quartet to the Greenwich Odeum Friday night. The legendary finger-picker’s career has seen him play with all the greats including his old pal, the late Jerry Garcia. Jordan Tice opens. Details here.

Ken Abrams

Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams writes about music and more for What'sUpNewp, Providence Monthly, SO RI, and The Bay. He DJ's "The Kingston Coffeehouse" Tuesday nights, 6-9 PM on WRIU 90.3 FM.