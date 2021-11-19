The pre-holiday weekend is here along with a wide variety of music around the state. Check out some of our favorites below.

Saturday: Don’t miss the debut album release show at the Galactic Theatre in Warren from fuzz-infected RI band Beauquet, led by singer/songwriter/guitarist Ava Callery. Balloon Thief and Bocheck open around 9PM. Details here. (Video: Jame Lastowski)

Saturday: One of the world’s leading guitarists, blues great Joe Bonamassa is bringing his band to the Providence Performing Arts Center Saturday night for a show that is guaranteed to rock your socks off. Music starts at 8PM. Details here.

Friday/Saturday: Boston-based Ripe will bring their funky jam band vibe to The Met in Pawtucket for a pair of shows this Friday and Saturday night. Shows both nights begin at 9PM. Chance Emerson opens. Details here.

Saturday: Americana/Roots artist Laney Jones will be performing at Channing Church in Newport Saturday night in a show presented by Common Fence Music. Mary Elaine Jenkins opens at 8PM.

Saturday: If a dose of Rhode Island music royalty is what you need, head to Pumphouse Music Works in Wakefield for a show with Dan Moretti and the Hammond Boys featuring Sugar Ray Norcia. You won’t be disappointed. Details here.

Friday: Multi-instrumentalist David Bromberg is bringing his quartet to the Greenwich Odeum Friday night. The legendary finger-picker’s career has seen him play with all the greats including his old pal, the late Jerry Garcia. Jordan Tice opens. Details here.