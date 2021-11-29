Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Foundation today announced that nonprofits on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for $4.5 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Funding.



“Nonprofits have had an immeasurable impact on our communities during this pandemic, and we must make sure they get the support they deserve,” said Governor McKee. “These grants provide an opportunity for our local nonprofit organizations to invest in their services and programs so that they can continue to help Rhode Islanders in need. I am so grateful for our community partners who step up to the plate, and I encourage all who are eligible to apply. I want to thank Neil Steinberg and the Rhode Island Foundation for administering these grants and making the best use of valuable federal funding.”



Grants will range from $25,000 to $100,000 and can be used towards services or direct assistance that respond to the COVID-19 pandemic impact on vulnerable individuals or communities. Work includes housing, homelessness prevention, behavioral health services, access to health care, job training, food insecurity and child care. The deadline to apply is Dec. 6.



“We will get this funding into the hands of the boots-on-the-ground organizations without delay. These grants will shore up nonprofit organizations around the state that work diligently every day and have spent the past 20 months in an unrelenting effort to help those in their communities cope with the challenges created by the COVID pandemic,” said Neil D. Steinberg, the Foundation’s president and CEO.



The Rhode Island Nonprofit Support Fund II was established jointly by Governor McKee, through the Rhode Island Pandemic Recovery Office; and the Foundation. The initial phase distributed $2.5 million in December 2020.



Only Rhode Island-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations are eligible. Nonprofit hospitals, educational institutions and foundations are not eligible.



Program funds can be used for services or direct assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on individuals and communities. Eligible uses of funds are limited to payment or reimbursement of direct costs incurred from March 20, 2020, through December 30, 2021.



Applicants must have a DUNS number and submit a copy of their most recent Form 990, 990EZ or 990N; and their 501(c)(3) IRS determination letter if not already on file at the Foundation. For information on obtaining a DUNS number, visit https://www.dnb.com/duns-number.html.



For more information about the Nonprofit Support Program, visit rifoundation.org.



The Rhode Island Foundation is the largest and most comprehensive funder of nonprofit organizations in Rhode Island. Working with generous and visionary donors, the Foundation raised $68 million and awarded a record $87 million in grants in 2020. Since its centennial five years ago, the Foundation has awarded more than $284 million in grants and has raised more than $328 million. Through leadership, fundraising and grant-making activities, often in partnership with individuals and organizations, the Foundation is helping Rhode Island reach its true potential. For more information, visit rifoundation.org.