Robin Powell, age 59, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on November 10, 2021.

Robin was born in Newport, RI to Edward and Joan Angel. Robin married Christopher Powell of Middletown, RI on May 20th in 1983.

Robin is survived by her husband, Christopher Powell, her parents, Edward and Joan Angel, her children, Christopher Powell (Holly), and Sara McCarthy (Nick). Robin will be missed by her siblings, Karen Augustus (Ron), Eddie Angel (Debra), and Gregory Angel. She will be missed most by her grandchildren, Mercedes, Maximus, Christopher, Cataleia, Lilly, Camden, Jameson and Lincoln.

A loving and caring person who truly valued her immediate and extended family, Robin felt truly blessed to have spent her life, raising her family beside her devoted husband Christopher. Robin cherished the time she spent with her mom and dad.

Calling Hours will be held Friday, November 19, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd., Portsmouth.

Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Robin Powell will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Church, at Mann Ave and Broadway, Newport.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robin’s memory to the Children’s Organ Transplant Association in honor of Camden McCarthy. Camden is Robin’s grandson who is currently on the heart transplant wait list.

www.COTA.org Find a family search for Camden McCarthy.