Keith W. Luther, 84, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on November 15, 2021 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Keith was born in Providence, RI to Charles E. and Barbara (Fields) Luther Jr. He was the husband of the late Dana (Zwicker) Luther.

Raised in Bristol, RI, Keith’s family had many dairy farms throughout town, lastly the dairy farm at Colt Park’s Coggeshall Farm. Keith proudly served 8 years in the US Air Force after High School. After marrying the love of his life Dana they resided in Portsmouth and raised their daughter Sharon. Keith earned an Associate’s Degree in Engineering Technology from then Roger Williams College and worked as an Architectural Draftsman his entire career. After retiring in the early 2000s, Keith took joy in watching his grandchildren grow.

Keith is survived by his daughter Sharon Benson, her husband Jay, and beloved grandchildren Jonathan and Melissa; sister-in-law Mary Luther of Bristol RI; sister and brother-in law Kathryn and Gerald Miller of New London CT; 5 favorite nieces and their families; as well as many Luther cousins.

In addition to his parents and wife Dana of nearly 55 years, he is preceded in death by his brother Kent.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, November 22, 10-11AM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

His funeral service will be held immediately after visitation at 11AM in the funeral home.

Burial with military honors to follow in Newport Memorial Park in Middletown, RI.

Memorial donations can be made to Coggeshall Farm Museum, c/o Old Sturbridge Village One Sturbridge Village Rd. Sturbridge, MA 01566

