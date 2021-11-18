Jenny M. McLaughlin, 89, of Newport, RI, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2021, surrounded by her family and the wonderful caring staff of Newport Hospital. Joan was born in Seekonk, MA, to the late John and Mary (Viera) Ortiz. She was the wife of the late Maynard (Slim) McLaughlin.

Jenny was a beautiful person, inside and out. She graduated from the Newport School of Nursing and quicky went to work in the birthing center at the Newport Hospital, where she enjoyed working for 35 years. Upon retiring, she volunteered at the hospital and worked as a wonderful greeter at the Newport Naval Commissary. She was a beloved sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening and baking in her spare time, but mostly spent her time helping others in any way she could. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Joan is survived by her children: Michael McLaughlin (Sherry), of Abilene, TX, Joan Lombardi (Michael), of Maynard, MA, and Patrick McLaughlin (Pamela), of Middletown, RI, and her sister, Gail Cordeiro (Bob) of Seekonk, MA. and eight grandchildren she simply adored: Kelly, Patrick, Emily, Ashley, Brittany, Kevin, Chrissy, and Stephanie.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Joan is proceeded in death by her daughters Colleen McLaughlin and Carol Ann Smith.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 22, 2021, at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Spring Street, Newport, RI. As per Jenny’s wishes, calling hours are omitted and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to St. Mary’s Church in her memory.