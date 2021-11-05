George R. Hull, 87, of Newport, RI, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on November 4, 2021. Born March 2, 1934 in Meriden, CT, to George and Mary (Crowley) Hull. He was the husband of Barbara (Perry) Hull for 64 years.



George grew up spending his childhood with his grandparents in Block Island. He graduated from De La Salle Academy in 1952 and then attended the Wentworth Institute in Boston. He was a war veteran, in 1953 he joined the US Army as a Specialist 3rd Class and served as a Construction Draftman in Korea.



Following his service in the Army he was employed as a manager at Williams & Manchester Shipyard. He then started his own business, George Hull Construction Company with his son David G. Hull.



George was a rose garden enthusiast and a past member of the RI Rose Society. He was an avid reader and a past commander with the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla. He also was a member of the Middletown FOP and Little League Baseball coach.



George is survived by his wife Barbara V. Hull, his children Teresa Rafferty and spouse James, Robert W. Hull and spouse Carol Ann, Joanne M. Vosatka and spouse Pavel, and David G. Hull and spouse Laura. 9 grandchildren, Christopher Jellison, Amanda Barrile, Ryan Smith, Corey Smith, Jessica Rafferty, Austin Hull, Joshua Hull, Danielle Vosatka, Blake Hull and the late Jenna Marie Hull, and 11 great grandchildren. Sister Monica Hull Shea and the late Audrey Silvia, William Hull and Winifred Johnson.



Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 4-7PM, at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport RI.



On Wednesday, November 10, 11:15 AM, family and friends are invited to arrive at Memorial Funeral Home for processing to Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery for burial with military honors. Masks are required at Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a charity of your choice.