On the morning of November 15, 2021, Deirdre Marie Walsh, of Keene, NH passed away after a year’s battle with cancer.

Born in Newport, RI on September 20, 1977, she was the daughter of the late Edward P. “Juny” Walsh Jr. of Newport and Mary B. (O’Connell) Walsh of Co. Kerry, Ireland. Ireland played a large role in her life.

Deirdre spent many childhood weekends Irish step dancing, and many summers in Waterville. Equally important was cheering the Patriots on to winning Super Bowl championships. Her love for the Patriots grew out of the love she had for her father. When they couldn’t watch the games together, she would call him after each touchdown, and after each game to celebrate victory. After his passing that love for her team lived on. Her scholastic journey began at primary school where she made lifelong bonds with the Sisters of St. Joseph of Cluny, it continued at Rogers High School, and succeeded with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Keene State College having majored in Political Science. She used her degree to become an early childhood educator like her father and worked at the Head Start, a government program that provides early childhood education services to low-income children and families. There she could guide the youngest minds dip their first toes into learning. Years after graduation Deirdre moved back to Keene permanently. It was the friendships.

Much of her time was spent in the company of the D’Alessios, the family of her friend Jenny, who took to her so quickly they would introduce her as their adopted daughter. She died in their house and was attentively cared for. The name Deirdre means “brokenhearted” and comes from the Irish legend of a tragic heroine, Deirdre of the Sorrows. Deirdre Walsh, was one of the wealthiest people someone could meet – Corrected Version wealthy with joy and friendship — and she donated from that generously. Similarly, the word agony comes from the Greek word “agon” meaning to have a contest. She experienced agony at the end of her life, but cancer failed to triumph over her spirit, or everyone’s love for her. Deirdre is survived by her mother and brother, her relatives of Ireland, the D’Alessios of Keene, the children she mentored, and everyone that just wants to be kind to other people. She had one daughter. Deirdre was 44.

Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, November 21, 2021 from 1-3pm at the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave. Keene, NH.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 10 am in St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll and Harrison Ave. Newport, RI. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown, RI.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Deirdre M. Walsh to: Southwestern Community Services Head Start, 37 West St. Swanzey, NH 03431, by visiting www.scshelps.org/donate/