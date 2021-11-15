Charles Kent Woodward, age 59, of Munford, Tennessee, passed away on November 10, 2021 at Newport Hospital. He was the husband of Millie (Hane) Woodward.

Chuck was born in Omaha, NE to Georgia (Ferneau) Woodward and the late Jay M. Woodward.

He was a graduate of Omaha North High School and enlisted into the United States Marine Corps upon graduation. After separating from the Marine Corps in 2001, he enjoyed a career as a journeyman electrician. Chuck enjoyed spending time with his famly and was an avid gun collector and loyal Husker fan.

Chuck is survived by the love of his life, his wife Millie Woodward, his children; Kent Woodward (partner, Chandra Baggett), of Red Oak, IA; Brad Woodward (Shelby), of Burlison,TN; Doug Woodward, of Red Oak, IA; and Jacqueline Mansfield (Chris) of Munford, TN. Chuck leaves behind his siblings; Jeffrey Woodward, of Omaha, NE, Christopher Woodward (Brenda), of Omaha, NE; and Richard Woodward (Kristi), of Tampa, FL as well as his sister-in-law Regina Lanning, (James) of Ohio and his brother-in-law Joe Hane, (Sonya) of Ohio.

Additionally, Chuck is survived by his three grandchildren: Charlie Belle, McKenzie Villarreyna, and Jayden Whistler along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held in the future.