Carol Ann Marshall, 82, of Middletown, RI, passed away on November 16, 2021 at the John Clarke Nursing Center.

A lifelong resident of Rhode Island, she was a devoted mother and caregiver. She also worked outside the home where she spent over 20 years as a cheerful Teacher’s Aide at South Kingstown Jr. High, with the dubious distinction of filling the “Detention Lady” role as well, winning over recalcitrant teenagers by teaching them knitting, crocheting, calligraphy, and the art of making paper flowers. She enjoyed singing, traveling and entertaining, and will be greatly missed.

Carol is survived by her children; Karen Marshall, of Tiverton, Kristine Marshall, Peter Marshall, of Buffalo Grove, IL, John Marshall, of Broomall, PA, her grandchildren Ryan Marshall, John Marshall Jr., Audrey Marshall, Sean Marshall, and great grandchild Landon Marshall.

Services will be held at a later date.