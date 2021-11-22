Carol Ann Marshall, 82, of Middletown, RI, passed away on November 16, 2021 at the John Clarke Nursing Center.
A lifelong resident of Rhode Island, she was a devoted mother and caregiver. She also worked outside the home where she spent over 20 years as a cheerful Teacher’s Aide at South Kingstown Jr. High, with the dubious distinction of filling the “Detention Lady” role as well, winning over recalcitrant teenagers by teaching them knitting, crocheting, calligraphy, and the art of making paper flowers. She enjoyed singing, traveling and entertaining, and will be greatly missed.
Carol is survived by her children; Karen Marshall, of Tiverton, Kristine Marshall, Peter Marshall, of Buffalo Grove, IL, John Marshall, of Broomall, PA, her grandchildren Ryan Marshall, John Marshall Jr., Audrey Marshall, Sean Marshall, and great grandchild Landon Marshall.
Services will be held at a later date.
More from What’s Up Newp
- Community rallies behind Philip Landers, a beloved local artist and coach, as he fights spinal cancer
- What Sold: 37 Newport County real estate sales, transactions
- Casual and Connected: Live dance and music performance coming to Jamestown Arts Center
- New York Yacht Club, Royal Bermuda Yacht Club, and Cruising Club of America join forces to create Bermuda Short-Handed Return
- Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County selects 2021 Artist Award winners
- Special pre-Thanksgiving Farmers Market to be held on Wednesday at Stoneacre Garden
- Common Fence Music to present multi-instrumentalist Hubby Jenkins Saturday, December 4th
- What’s Up This Week: Illuminated Boat Parade, Newport Nutcracker, A Rough Point Holiday, and more
- Concert Photos: Ripe rocks two night stand at The Met (Friday, November 19)
- Upcoming adult programs at Tiverton Public Library include movie night, book club, and living literature