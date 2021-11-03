Alan Richards, 76 of Middletown has sadly made his journey up to the Spirit in the Sky on October 27, 2021. As a Middletowner his whole life, completed school, served his country for 6 years, studied accounting at Johnson & Wales before dedicating 35 years at Electric Boat. Surviving Alan’s passing is his loving wife of 19 years Lori (Clements), Mother-in-law Georgia Clements, Brother and Sister in-laws James & Theresa of Cranston, several Nieces, Nephews, Grand Nieces and Nephews. Alan will be sadly missed may he Rest In Peace.

Funeral Services with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 10:00 am at Memorial funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.