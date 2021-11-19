The 72nd Annual Meeting of the Norman Bird Sanctuary was held on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Members, supporters, and friends gathered to reflect on the accomplishments of the 2021 fiscal year, which included a banner 82% increase in visitor support and a 33% growth in membership support.

“By increasing support and engaging more people through our programs, events, and activities, we are able to inspire more passion for conservation and education,” shared Kaity Ryan, Executive Director of the Norman Bird Sanctuary in a statement. “Ultimately this means we are delivering our mission with greater impact.”

To aid those efforts, a generous $150,000 grant from the van Beuren Charitable Foundation will establish a “Conservation Crew:” a dedicated group of trained volunteers who will support stewardship and land management priorities. Those interested in volunteering should contact the Norman Bird Sanctuary.

Annual Meeting attendees recognized the extraordinary accomplishments of volunteers who contributed thousands of hours to the organization’s education, properties, and development departments. The 2021 Volunteer Awards were awarded to eight individuals in the following categories:

Education:

Amelia Clement

Garrett Roskelly

Properties:

Annie Ficke

Clotilde Houze

Chuck Kiven

Norma Quinn

Melissa Welch

Development and Administration:

George Cushman

The 72nd Annual Meeting also provided the bittersweet opportunity to celebrate the lives and legacies of two dear members of the Norman Bird Sanctuary community: Dr. Lewis Arnow and Mr. Robert Weaver. Both men were dedicated conservation advocates who championed the Norman Bird Sanctuary’s land stewardship and habitat protection efforts over many years.

Rounding out the evening was the announcement of the Norman Bird Sanctuary’s first-ever Day of Giving on November 19. This day celebrates the spirit of philanthropy and its remarkable impact on the Norman Bird Sanctuary’s conservation and environmental education initiatives. Any gift made on November 19 directly supports the Norman Bird Sanctuary and work the organization will do in the many years to come. All donations can be made via the Norman Bird Sanctuary website at www.NormanBirdSanctuary.org.

About the Norman Bird Sanctuary:

The Norman Bird Sanctuary’s 325-acre wildlife refuge and education center is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (closed only on Thanksgiving and Christmas), and offers year-round education programming and opportunities to explore seven miles of unique hiking trails.