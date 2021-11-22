On December 11th at 2 pm, the Newport String Quartet will be returning to the Newport Art Museum to present an afternoon of chamber music. For this concert, the Newport String Quartet says that selections evoke themes of hope, lightness and darkness, the solstice and changing seasons.
Join Newport String Quartet for a cozy winter afternoon at the Museum as they contemplate seasonal turning points and transformation in nature through this atmospheric musical program.
PROGRAM
Astor Piazzolla – Primavera Porteña (Buenos Aires Spring)
Oswaldo Golijov – Tenebrae
William Alwyn – Three Winter Poems
Franz Joseph Haydn – String Quartet op 76 no 4 “Sunrise”
Ticket Info – $20 General Admission; $35 Supporter Ticket. Proceeds support the Newport String Project's free after-school youth mentoring and community programs.
All patrons regardless of vaccination status must wear masks over their nose and mouth at all times while inside the venue. Reservations are strongly recommended as seating will be limited to facilitate social distancing.
