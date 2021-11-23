The dates are set and registration is now open for the 2022 New England 10 Miler Series!

The popular race series will return with the Portland 10 Miler in Portland, Maine on April 24, 22; the BankNewport 10 Miler in Newport, Rhode Island on June 5, 2022, and the Vermont 10 Miler in Stowe Vermont on November 6, 2022.

Runners have the option to run one, two, or to earn some extra bling (and bragging rights) by participating in all three races. Runners who complete all three races will receive a New England 10 Miler Series Medal ad swag item, as well as a year-long cumulative time competition

The series is owned and organized by Portsmouth, Rhode Island-based Gray Matter Marketing.

In an email to runers this morning, organizers described the New England 10 Miler Series as the following;