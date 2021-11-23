The dates are set and registration is now open for the 2022 New England 10 Miler Series!

The popular race series will return with the Portland 10 Miler in Portland, Maine on April 24, 22; the BankNewport 10 Miler in Newport, Rhode Island on June 5, 2022, and the Vermont 10 Miler in Stowe Vermont on November 6, 2022.

Runners have the option to run one, two, or to earn some extra bling (and bragging rights) by participating in all three races. Runners who complete all three races will receive a New England 10 Miler Series Medal ad swag item, as well as a year-long cumulative time competition

The series is owned and organized by Portsmouth, Rhode Island-based Gray Matter Marketing.

In an email to runers this morning, organizers described the New England 10 Miler Series as the following;

From the coastline in Portland to the historic streets of Newport and up into the mountains in Stowe, this challenging Series features three epic races you won’t want to miss next year.

Complete all three races and earn an additional medal and finisher’s beanie when you cross the finish line in Stowe, Vermont — all while competing for the top cumulative times across the year long Series!

Ryan Belmore has been the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp since 2012. He also currently works for Mountain News, where he serves as Senior Editor - North America for OnTheSnow. He previously worked for the New England Patriots and American Cancer Society. He currently serves as Vice President of Fort Adams Trust and is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and North American Snowsports Journalists Association (NASJA).